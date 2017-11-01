Carly: On Campus Sexual Assault Policy & Protocols

When sexual assaults are reported, particularly in regards to college campuses, our minds typically gravitate toward two notions: A) to see that the perpetrator is brought to justice, and B) the victim seeks the appropriate course of treatment. But how often do we consider the nuts of bolts of the policy and protocols put into place by those colleges? Are they fair, efficient, and optimally designed? Or are there some gray areas when that can still be discussed and improved upon? That’s what this week’s guest, Carly, is here to talk about. Carly is a writer for the Indiana University student newspaper and has recently published a series on this topic that has raised some very interesting questions.