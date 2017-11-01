Houston Astros relief pitcher Luke Gregerson throws during the eighth inning of Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Blair Johnson of Houston, Texas is Houston Strong
Blair Johnson is the Houstonian transplant from Chicago, who checked in with the John Williams Show during Hurricane Harvey’s aftershocks. She joins us now to express Houston’s morale boost from the Houston Astros’ participation in the 2017 World Series amid recovery.