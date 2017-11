× Accelerating research that will bring an end to pediatric cancer

Ross MacNeill is an incredible young boy who lost his battle against brain cancer. And out of this incredible loss, The Ross K. MacNeill Foundation to end pediatric cancer was born. Ross’ mom, Kim, joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss Ross’ story and her promise to Ross that they would find a cure so that no more kids would have to lose their battles. You can learn more and support the foundation HERE.