× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/31/17: Under Armor Struggles, Pilsen Gentrifies, & Business Teams Get Smart

October is supposed to be the worst month for the market, but Jon Najarian shared that the majority of companies are in up (with the exception of Under Armour). Andrew Herrmann dove in the deep history of the Pilsen neighborhood and how it’s struggling with gentrification, Suzanne Muchin questioned the social freedoms of Halloween in our and other cultures, and Frank Cho is helping corporate teams become more efficient through artificial intelligence.