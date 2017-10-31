× The Opening Bell 10/31/17: The Global Industry Worth $100 Billion…

The video game industry is an overlooked giant – in the US alone, the industry is valued at over 30 billion dollars. Steve chatted about the US and international markets that currently drive consumers to video games with Mike Gallagher (President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association). Steve then shifted his focus to those entering the workforce and one of the most taboo questions to ask at work, “how much do you make”. Sarah Berger (Founder of “The Cashlorette” – part of Bankrate.com) detailed the study behind why millennials are talking more about their salaries and how young professionals are looking for more transparency.