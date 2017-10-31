× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.31.17: Egging on Halloween, film sets in Chicago, Facebook and Google testify

Tech companies like Facebook and Google testify before Congress today after being used for propaganda by Russians. Wall Street Journal Reporter John McKinnon explains what happened, and what we’ll learn from the hearings. Lou Manfredini stops in to tell you how you can clean the eggs off your house, as Halloween is the time of year for such pranks. Chicago Tribune Film Critic Michael Phillips shares what his favorite Halloween movies are, as well as what he thinks about Alderman Pat Dowell’s assertion that she wants to conclude TV and film tapings in Chicago on a certain condition.