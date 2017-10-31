× The Carry Out 10-30-17: “Somehow NFL officiating has decided that more confusion is what the game needs”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the indictment of President Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, a developer wanting to lure Amazon by pitching a Bucktown sports stadium, Kevin Spacey coming out of the closet, two sailors recovered after being lost at sea for six months, the Bears losing to the Saints, TE Zach Miller suffering a gruesome leg injury, the Blackhawks losing three in a row, Northwestern upsetting Michigan State, Notre Dame moving up in the polls and parents being urged to check Halloween candy for marijuana.

