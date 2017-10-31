Coffee is spilled onto a new Kindle Oasis E-reader, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. Amazon's top-of-the-line e-reader is now waterproof. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Amazon finally has a waterproof Kindle!
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the good and the bad of Apple’s new iPhone X, Amazon’s new waterproof Kindle–the Kindle Oasis, Russian content on Facebook, and much more.
