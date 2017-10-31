× Political analyst Dave Lundy breaks down the Manafort indictment: “Watergate started with lowel-level people and we are moving our way up the chain”

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here to discuss/debate/argue the top political stories making news this week including the indictment of President Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators about his conversations with people linked to the Russian government and the possibility of the House GOP unveiling a new tax plan this week.

