× Magic Wheelchair Makes Halloween Fun For Everyone

Halloween traditions like trick-or-treating or dressing up in costumes can be extremely fun, but particularly challenging for children with disabilities.

Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization that works year-round to create specialized costumes for children in wheelchairs. Christine Getman of Magic Wheelchair joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about how they make epic costumes for kids in wheelchairs and much more.

To visit or donate to Magic Wheelchair, visit www.magicwheelchair.org.