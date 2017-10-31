× Live from Studio 435: Iverson

The tremendous Chicago-based synth pop group Iverson join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about playing “synth pop,” the accessible nature of their songs, how the music harkens back to the sound of the ’80s, what attracts them to synthesizers, the challenge of performing without guitars, the process of collaboration and creating new music, where they fit in the Chicago music landscape, their two recent EP’s, “Blue” and “Pink” and a new EP that we should look forward to this fall/winter. The band also performs a few great songs including, a Halloween- themed version of “P.O.H.T,” “Fate” and “Tell Me.”

