× Patti & friends on a Manic ‘Indictment Monday’

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti and Paul talk to Hannah Stanley about some last minute Halloween costume and decoration ideas, including jack-o-lantern grilled cheese and teal pumpkins. Then, the Freak Out Friday crew stopped by for more politics in light of the recent news on “indictment Monday.” They dig deep and try to decipher what happened and what’s to come with the Trump administration.