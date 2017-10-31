× Car Talk: GM Goes Electric, Best Cars for Bad Knees and Automotive Halloween Costumes

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, they discuss GM going electric (including an in-depth look at charging options), the best cars for people with bad knees and a couple of hilarious automotive Halloween costume ideas.

