Allstate Kid of the Week: Matthew B.

Matthew B. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Matthew is an overall great kid. He is an amazing student and athlete who is very determined, persistent and self-motivated. He was a competitive gymnast for over 10 years-state, regional and nationally ranked and at the end of 9th grade decided that he wanted to pursue other athletic and non-athletic interests-he took up track and field specializing in pole vault and triple jump and has helped create a pole vault team at Latin where one did not exist.

He trains year round in season at Latin and out of season he trains for track and pole vault at various schools and training centers in the Chicagoland area. He also has worked at Chicago Lights for the last 2 years, an after school tutoring center and has worked with one child for the last 2 plus years. He has also raised money for the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled.

During a visit to Israel, he visited the center with his family and was inspired by the ability of disabled individuals to pursue athletics at a high level. He donated all monies from his Bar Mitzvah to this worthy cause. Finally, Matthew is the least boastful individual and what is really unique is his self motivation and ability to set personal goals and stick to them.