× Acclaimed Chicago chef Matthias Merges: “The best formula is to surround yourself with the best possible people you can find and rely on them”

The great Chicago chef Matthias Merges and bartender Alex Bachman join Justin to chat about their new West Loop restaurant Gideon Sweet. Chef Merges and Mr. Bachman talk about working for Trotter, reuniting with chef Graham Elliot to open this restaurant, the process of opening a new restaurant in Chicago, the importance of the cocktail service and beverage program to a restaurant, the thriving West Loop dining scene, the importance of having an open dialogue with your guests and what it takes to get people to try a new restaurant.

