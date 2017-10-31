Multiple people dead after truck drives down New York City bike path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — At least six people are dead and several others injured after a truck slammed into multiple people near the World Trade Center in New York City Tuesday afternoon, according to WPIX.

The driver of the truck, who was brandishing a fake gun, was shot by police and is in custody.

The victims were hit by a Home Depot truck around Hudson Street and Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan shortly after 3 p.m. The driver entered the West Street pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street and hit multiple people on the path.

Some of the victims may have been on bicycles.

The truck hit another vehicle and then the driver ran out of the truck with a fake gun and was chased by police before being shot and taken into custody, according to WPIX. The injuries to the driver are not life threatening.

Photos from the scene show a damaged school bus and mangled bikes littering the street.

“I saw the car crash so I ran up the bridge,” a witness at the scene told PIX11’s Myles Miller. “When I ran up the bridge, I saw this dude with two guns. The guy with the two guns, for some reason, was running around. He was getting chased. And then all of the sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running.”

Witness describes what he saw in Lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Fm3wdrkb10 — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 31, 2017

The incident happened near both Stuyvesant High School and Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Mangled bikes litter the street.

"A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus," one person on scene tweeted. "I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed."

The NYPD is expected to give a briefing at 5:15 p.m. ET

Video of what looks like a major police operation at City Vineyard / Pier 26 right near the Tribeca shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/tlJ0HZzs6S — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) October 31, 2017

Confirmed shooter situation outside my school, 2 dead and more injured apparently pic.twitter.com/eeWvoKhRIi — Julia (@Julia_10969) October 31, 2017

Stay with 720 WGN for updates on this developing story.