× WGN Radio Theater #228: Lights Out!, Suspense and Quiet Please

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 29, 2017.First classic episode of the night is: “Lights Out!: Valse Triste.” Guest Starring: Dinah Shore & Gloria Blondell; (12-29-42). Next, we have: “Suspense: Ghost Hunt.” Guest Starring: Ralph Edwards; (06-23-49). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Quiet Please: Thing On The Fourble Board.” Guest Starring: Ernest Chappell; (08-09-48).