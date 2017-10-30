× Unwritten Rules of Online Dating

In the age of online dating, it’s a hit or miss getting people to respond to your profile. Depending on the service, its hard to describe who you are in 140 characters and in other instances you don’t want to write a manifesto about yourself. So how do you tell someone about yourself? How many pictures should you include in your profile? How do you know when people are wasting your time? President of Smart Dating Academy, Bela Gandhi answers these questions and offers tips on how to navigate through the world of online dating.

For more information about Smart Dating Academy, visit: Smartdatingacademy.com

You can like Bela Gandhi on Facebook at: Facebook.com/BelaGandhi

Follow Bela on Twitter at: Twitter.com/BelaGandhiLove

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine