× The Opening Bell 10/30/17: How Much Will American’s Spend on Halloween This Year?

Make it Better is a local publication that focuses on its philanthropic efforts. Susan Noyes (Founder of Make it Better Media) drove herself to start the company after embodying her (now) life motto, “a clean home is a wasted life”. On the eve of Halloween, consumers might be focused on the most popular costumes of the year, but not on how much they spend. Ryan Burrow (WGN News Reporter & ABC News Correspondent) breaks down where the nine billion dollars will be spent according to the National Retail Federation.