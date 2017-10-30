× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.30.17: Vacation, vacation, vacation, the World Series, Paul Manafort, Kevin Spacey

Today on the John Williams Show, we invite five of our colleagues to briefly describe each of their weekend excursions, from a Las Vegas meet and greet with Britney Spears, to a Blue Lagoon swim in Reykjavik, Iceland. Plus, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich talks World Series game and Chicago Bears. After Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort turned himself in, ABC News Crime and Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett told John what his indictment would mean for the entire presidency. Finally, ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson breaks down the newest sexual harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey.