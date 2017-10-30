× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-30-17

We have an incredible episode of The Download for you! On tonight’s show, political analyst Chris Robling and Dave Lundy tell us what we should know about the Paul Manafort indictment, Bears Insider Adam Hoge gives us the details on everything we want to know about the Bears tough loss to the New Orleans Saints, chef Matthias Merges and bartender Alex Bachman introduce us to their new West Loop restaurant Gideon Sweet, the great artist Hebru Brantley chats about the new exhibit of his work at the Elmhurst Art Museum and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music from the great Chicago band Iverson! What a show!

