‘Superior Donuts’ Stars David Koechner, Jermaine Folwer, Maz Jobrani and Rell Battle are Ready for Season 2

Posted 2:20 PM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:16PM, October 30, 2017

PHOTO: The "Superior Donuts" cast: Jermaine Folwer, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle. (WGN Radio)

The ‘Superior Donuts’ stars are hitting the road for a comedy tour and they are making a pit stop in Chicago. Actors David Koechner, Jermaine Folwer, Maz Jobrani and Rell Battle joined Bill and Wendy to this morning to talk about their time in Chicago, traveling together, their upcoming performance at Zanies tonight, and much more.

Season 2 of ‘Superior Donuts’ will air tonight on CBS at 8 pm CST.

