Steve Cochran Full Show 10.30.17: Indictment Monday

Hope you weren’t planning on a quiet Monday…President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former Manafort business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and several other financial counts involving tens of millions of dollars routed through offshore accounts. So there’s that. Ryan Nobles from CNN helps us understand what has happened. Then, we had to talk about the crazy Game 5 in the World Series. Chicago Bear, Zach Miller, suffered a gruesome leg injury during the game yesterday and Hamp and Ditka join us to break down what a catch is in the NFL.