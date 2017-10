× Startup Showcase Full Show: Michael Gelphman from the Dare Mighty Things tech conference

This week on the Startup Showcase, Scott talks to Michael Gelphman from the Dare Mighty Things to preview the amazing upcoming conference and the larger vision it aims to inspire. They also talk about the current tech and start-up scene in Chicago and Scott discusses the amazingly elusive world of the jobs market, including the fact that only 15% of hires come from job boards.