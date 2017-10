× Saturday Night Special | No Coast Cinema & Cinepocalypse

On this special edition of the Saturday Night Special, host Amy Guth teams up with Tom Hush and Conor Cornelius from No Coast Cinema on WGN Plus to talk all about horror and other genre film.

They preview the upcoming Cinepocalypse film festival at the Music Box Theatre with the festival’s artistic director, Josh Goldbloom, and also discuss the popularity and deeply committed community behind horror cinema.