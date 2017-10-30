× High-tech effort to stop shootings, murders paying off, Rahm says

NORTH LAWNDALE — The Chicago Police Department’s push to use technology to prevent gun violence and to lock up criminals quickly is paying off, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Supt. Eddie Johnson said Thursday.

They cited an average 22 percent drop in the number of shootings in some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods.

That drop in shootings has been recorded in the six police districts on the West and South side covered by the Police Department’s gunshot detection program and an expanded number of cameras as part of a “predictive crime strategy,” the mayor and Johnson announced at the event designed to showcase the launch of the high-tech crime-fighting effort in the Ogden Police District.