Forensic Pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz shares his story on JFK Assassination Investigation

Posted 3:04 PM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:03PM, October 30, 2017

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, seen through the foreground convertible's windshield, President John F. Kennedy's hand reaches toward his head within seconds of being fatally shot as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy holds his forearm as the motorcade proceeds along Elm Street past the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas. The license plates on the vehicle, which were discarded when the vehicle was sent for upgrades, are going up for auction. (AP Photo/James W. "Ike" Altgens, File)

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Dr. Werner Spitz, who is a practicing forensics Pathologist in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. Dr. Spitz has published more than ninety scientific articles in medical journals, and he has testified before the House of Representatives regarding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Jr. In this interview, Dr. Spitz discusses his work as a member of a team of forensic pathologists assembled to review autopsy material in the JFK assassination.

