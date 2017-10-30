Forensic Pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz shares his story on JFK Assassination Investigation

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Dr. Werner Spitz, who is a practicing forensics Pathologist in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. Dr. Spitz has published more than ninety scientific articles in medical journals, and he has testified before the House of Representatives regarding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Jr. In this interview, Dr. Spitz discusses his work as a member of a team of forensic pathologists assembled to review autopsy material in the JFK assassination.

