“Elton Jim” talks with respected guitarist and musician, John Jorgenson, as he details his latest tribute to songwriter, John D. Loudermilk, and shares Tom Petty stories

In this 76th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano talks with one of the most respected and in-demand musicians in the business, the multi-instrumentalist, John Jorgenson. Known as one of the best guitarists, Jorgenson has recorded and performed with legends including Elton John, Tom Petty, Earl Scruggs, Luciano Pavarotti, and Duane Eddy, and fronts several bands that feature gypsy jazz, bluegrass, and country. He was a member of noted bands including The Desert Rose Band (with former Byrd, Chris Hillman), and the guitar-based Hellecasters. His latest project is a tribute album to songwriter John D. Loudermilk, whose work includes “Indian Reservation,” “Tobacco Road,” and “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye.”