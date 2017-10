× “Die Walkure” flies into Chicago!

November is a banner month for the Lyric Opera of Chicago! Music Director Sir Andrew Davis celebrates the 30th anniversary of his Lyric debut with “Die Walkure” (“the Valkyries”), a love story about violated vows and deadly disobedience. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sits down with Sir Andrew and the start of “Die Walkure”, Alex LoBianco (Helmwige) to talk about the performance which runs through 11/30 at the Civic Opera House of Chicago.