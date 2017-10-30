× City Club of Chicago: Cory Jobe, Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism

October 30, 2017

Cory Jobe – Director – Illinois Office of Tourism

Cory Jobe

As Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, Cory M. Jobe is responsible for leading the state’s tourism marketing and development efforts. In his role, Mr. Jobe works in collaboration with tourism industry professionals across Illinois to promote domestic and international visitor travel, and to help grow the state’s tourism industry. Prior to his appointment by Governor Bruce Rauner in January 2015, Mr. Jobe served as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of the Illinois Comptroller from 2011 to 2015. Currently based in Chicago, he recently served on the Springfield City Council as the elected Alderman for Springfield’s 6th Ward, an area with many notable tourism attractions, including the Dana Thomas House and the Lincoln Home National Historic Site. From 2006-2010, Mr. Jobe served as leader of the Peoples Economic Development Corporation, and he served as Director of Economic Development for the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer from 1997 to 2006. He currently sits on the National Board of Directors for the U.S. Travel Association based in Washington, D.C., and locally sits on the Board of Directors for The Hope Institute for Children and Families.