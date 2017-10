× Chicago Commons Andrew Krugly: ‘We Believe That Children Can Lead Their Own Learning Studies’

Vice President of Education and Program Operations for Chicago Commons, Andrew Krugly, joined the Bill and Wendy to talk about Chicago Commons early education program. They talk about the school’s Reggio Emilia approach, the school’s studio space, and much more.

For more information about Chicago Commons, visit their website at www.chicagocommons.org.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3417190/3417190_2017-10-30-152230.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3739.mp3