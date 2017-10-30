× Chicago artist Hebru Brantley: “I’m going to keep trying and fail my way to success”

The tremendous artist Hebru Brantley joins Justin to talk about a new exhibit of his work currently running at the Elmhurst Art Museum. Hebru talks about having his work inside of a museum, how he constructed this particular exhibit, the direction that his art is moving towards, how his career is reaching new heights, being spoiled by the Chicago art community, the pressure to deliver new work, the future of his iconic character Flyboy, the influence his family has had on his career, the booming Chicago art scene, never being afraid to fail and what he plans to do next.

