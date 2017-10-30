× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “3-5 is not that bad for this team and the limitations they clearly still have on offense”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears tough 20-12 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Justin and Adam talk about the controversial call by the officials to overturn Zach Miller’s TD reception, Zach Miller’s gruesome leg injury and the updated medical prognosis, the development of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the performance of the offensive line, the inconsistency in the running game, the inability of the wide receiving corps to get separation from defenders, the continued dominance of the Bears defense, the defense forcing a couple crucial late turnovers, the mistakes made by the Bears special teams, Jerrell Freeman getting a 10-game ban for a second PED suspension and what we can look for during the bye week as the team prepares to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 12th.

