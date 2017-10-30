× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 7: A French press, an imperial stout, and infusing beer at home

When Binny’s beer guru Roger Adamson suggested that we learn how to infuse our own barrel aged stout, hosts Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin were all over it. Using a French press has never been more rewarding! After listening to this episode you’re bound to try it yourself.

