Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the season 4 premiere screening of the Netflix show "House of Cards" in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2016.. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson: “We’re seeing swift consequences” for sexual harassment cases
ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson explains the sexual assault accusation against Kevin Spacey, who is not denying anything. Jason breaks down Spacey’s conflating between coming out and this accusation.