Paul Manafort leaves Federal District Court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ABC News Crime and Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett: “Can he plea bargain his way out…? Probably”
ABC News Crime and Terrorism Analyst Brad Garrett tells John what former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort’s indictment means for the future of the presidency itself. Plus, Brad tells John the plausibility of a presidential pardoning for Manafort.