What are Jeanne Ives’ chances of beating out Bruce Rauner in the GOP primary?

Posted 10:59 AM, October 29, 2017

Photo left to right: Pat Brady, former state GOP chairman and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by the studio to chat with Sunday Spin host, Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio)

With Governor Bruce Rauner’s recent formal annunciation of re-election and Rep. Jeanne Ives circulating petitions to run for governor, What does this mean for Rauner? Could Jeanne Ives stand as a primary challenger? Rick Pearson is joined in the studio by Pat Brady, former state Republican chairman now with Next Generation Strategies, to discuss this; as well as the defections amongst Senate Republicans with President Trump.