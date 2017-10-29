× What are Jeanne Ives’ chances of beating out Bruce Rauner in the GOP primary?

With Governor Bruce Rauner’s recent formal annunciation of re-election and Rep. Jeanne Ives circulating petitions to run for governor, What does this mean for Rauner? Could Jeanne Ives stand as a primary challenger? Rick Pearson is joined in the studio by Pat Brady, former state Republican chairman now with Next Generation Strategies, to discuss this; as well as the defections amongst Senate Republicans with President Trump.