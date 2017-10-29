× WGN Radio Theater #227: Inner Sanctum and Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 28, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Inner Sanctum: The Black Art.” Guest Starring: Simone Simon; (05-15-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: Evening Primrose.” Guest Starring: Elliott Lewis; (11-05-47).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre