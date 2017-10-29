× Visiting with Ashley Eckstein, celebrating Star Wars Halloween, discussing the name ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ and more

Ashley Eckstein returns to RFR to get us caught up on all the amazing Ahsoka projects she’s been involved with, both past and present, along with the latest scoops from Her Universe. Ashley sticks around for a while to discuss STAR WARS: FORCES OF DESTINY, Rebels, and her contributions to the novel “Star Wars: From A Certain Point of View”. We celebrate Star Wars Halloween with creature expert Tom Spina from Regal Robot. Tom also shares his thoughts and opinions of the newest trailer for THE LAST JEDI. The guys from Sci-Fried drop by for the world premiere of their new ROGUE ONE-inspired tune “One With The Force”, We discuss the official title announcement of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY, and we look for clues about Benecio Del Toro’s “DJ” character from THE LAST JEDI.