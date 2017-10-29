The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/29/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined on the phone by Fred Hochberg. Fred is the former president and chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. Fred explains exactly what the Export-Import Bank handles, the changing views on the idea of trade in the U.S., and more.



Then, Rick is joined in the studio by Pat Brady. Pat is the former state Republican chairman now with Next Generation Strategies. Rick and Pat discuss the defections amongst Senate Republicans with President Trump. as well as the formally announced re-election bid by Bruce Rauner and the potential primary challenger.

For our last guest, Rick speaks to Democratic Congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi. They talk about the GOP push for tax reform and possible changes that may be in the works for Obamacare.