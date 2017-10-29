CHICAGO, IL - JULY 25: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs signs autographs before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 25, 2014 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
The Rizzo Way: Abby from the Rizzo Family Foundation & Joe from Buona Beef
Dane talks to Abby Suarez from the Rizzo Foundation and Joe from Buona Beef about their partnership with the Rizzo Way sandwich, and about the mission’s wonderful mission.