× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/29/17) Quick Hit: “So many different parts of this game are so frustrating”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give their opening thoughts as the Bears drop one to the Saints at the Superdome by a final of 20-12. John Fox’s squad falls to 3-5 as they head into the bye week.