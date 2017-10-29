× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/29/17): Full Bears at Saints Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 20-12 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The defense kept Drew Brees and the NO run game in check, but Mitchell Trubisky and the offense sputtered again as Zach Miller suffered a dislocated knee. The Bears head into the bye week at 3-5.