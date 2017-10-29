Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/29/17): Full Bears at Saints Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 20-12 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The defense kept Drew Brees and the NO run game in check, but Mitchell Trubisky and the offense sputtered again as Zach Miller suffered a dislocated knee. The Bears head into the bye week at 3-5.