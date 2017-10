× Terror on the Air: ‘Suspense, On a Country Road’ Starring Cary Grant

Dave shares his favorite Halloween old time radio play ‘Suspense: On a Country Road’, a chilling story about a couple traveling on an old country road, listening to news bulletins about an escaped crazy woman on the loose from a local asylum who carry a butcher’s knife as she travels.

