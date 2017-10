× Preps Plus Chicago: Week 1 of IHSA Playoffs

Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell recap the first week of the 2017 IHSA Football Playoffs on Preps Plus Chicago. Get all the scores, stats and stories from Chicagoland high school football every Friday night on WGN Radio.

The guys talk to Hersey head coach, Joe Pardun, after his team’s 28-6 victory over Rolling Meadows. Sam and Kevin also check in with Mike Clark of the Chicago Tribune who covered a couple of games over the weekend.