OTL #576: Inside Space Oddities, The Secret History of Aliotta, Haynes, Jeremiah, Underneath Read-Dunning Park

Mike Stephen takes the OTL roving microphone to Humboldt Park and talks with Sarah Luczko, owner of the unique book and “everything-store” Chicago Space Oddities, visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of 70’s rock band Alliotta, Haynes, Jeremiah, and finally heads to Read-Dunning Memorial Park with former President of the Chicago Genealogical Society, Craig Pfannkuche, to talk about the mass grave there. Local Halloween-themed jamz this week provided by Psychobilly rockers 13 Angels.

