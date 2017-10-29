× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 126: Bears-Saints Postgame Show

The Bears had several tough losses on Sunday. Not only did they come up short on the scoreboard, losing 20-12 to the New Orleans Saints, they lost teammate Zach Miller to a dislocated knee injury. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss all the talking points from New Orleans, including the play where Miller was injured — where he scored a touchdown but it was overturned by the officials. The guys also listen to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s press conference and talk about what the Bears need to work on heading into the bye week. Listen below!

