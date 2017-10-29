× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Bradley Parker Sparrow & Joanie Pallatto from Southport Records, authors James Atlas & Laurie Levy and writer Mike Thomas

This evening on the program, Rick talks to Jame Atlas about his latest book, “The Shadow in the Garden: A Biographer’s Tale” as well as Laurie Levy about her first novel, “The Stendhal Summer.” Then, the amazing Bradley Parker Sparrow and Joanie Pallatto join Rick to tell him about their latest album, “Float Out to Sea” and the upcoming 40th anniversary of Southport Records celebration at the Green Mill. Last but not least, Mike Thomas tells Rick about his story on Medusa’s in the new Chicago Magazine.