Fred P. Hochberg, chairman and president of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, speaks during a news conference at the AgustaWestland's aircraft manufacturing facility Monday, June 22, 2015, in Philadelphia. Hochberg discuss federal legislation that would renew the bank's authorization. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Former President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank provides clarification on everything the Bank handles
Fred P. Hochberg, chairman and president of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, speaks during a news conference at the AgustaWestland's aircraft manufacturing facility Monday, June 22, 2015, in Philadelphia. Hochberg discuss federal legislation that would renew the bank's authorization. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
There is often mention of the Export-Import Trade Bank, but not much clarification as to what it is. Rick Pearson speaks with The former president and chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Fred Hochberg. Fred explains exactly what the Export-Import Bank handles, the changing views on the idea of trade in the U.S., and more.