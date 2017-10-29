× Charlie Daniels | Life Lessons From The Quintessential Southerner

WGN Radio’s Mike Heidemann speaks with country legend, Charlie Daniels about his new album, Memories, Memoirs and Miles: Songs Of A Lifetime as well as his new book, Never Look At The Empty Seats.

This was an interview I took more than the normal allotted amount of time to ready myself – Speaking to legendary country artist, Charlie Daniels. I mean, the man (Who turned 81 the day after this interview) has a career spanning nearly 60 years and exceeding 20 million in sales worldwide. Usually when I speak to musicians I ask who they were influenced by, however, Charlie IS that influence for most artists. He’s been awarded multiple Grammy, ACM and CMA statues as well as embedded himself in the fabric of American music. So, to get to speak to the man about what he does when he wakes up in the morning (pours himself a hot cup of English Tea and says his prayers)… I hung on every syllable. The country legend has a humble and genuine thoughtfulness on what is happening in the world today and shares his own advice for new artists in the music industry. The quintessential Southerner, Mr. Charlie Daniels. Enjoy the interview!

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Host – Michael Heidemann